Corporate Deal

Sonata Software North America Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sonata Software North America Inc., has agreed to acquire data analytics company Quant Systems Inc. in a deal guided by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. Financial terms were not disclosed. Irving, Texas-based Quant Systems was represented by a Gibson Dunn team led by partner Jai Pathak. Counsel information for Sonata Software was not immediately available.

Technology

March 01, 2023, 10:17 AM