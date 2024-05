Corporate Deal

Paul Hastings provided legal counsel to San Diego-based Aardvark Therapeutics Inc. in closing an $85 million Series C fundraising round. Investors included Cantor Ventures, Cormorant Asset Management LP, Decheng Capital, Surveyor Capital and Tetragon Financial Group. The Paul Hastings team was led by partner Jeff Hartlin.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 13, 2024, 9:51 AM

