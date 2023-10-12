Corporate Deal

TA Associates and existing investor OceanSound Partners have agreed to make an investment in Kinective, a provider of workflow and analytics software, in a deal guided by Goodwin Procter and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boston-based TA Associates was advised by Goodwin Procter. OceanSound and Kinective, which is based in Phoenix, were represented by a Skadden Arps team including partners Alexandra McCormack, Joseph Penko, Leila Sayegh, Allison Schneirov and Gavin White.

Technology

October 12, 2023, 1:54 PM

