Corporate Deal

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom guided Credit Suisse, as sole placement agent, in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at $105 million. The issuance was announced Aug. 10 by Campbell, California-based Velo3D Inc. The Skadden team was led by capital markets partner Ryan Dzierniejko.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 14, 2023, 12:59 PM

