Corporate Deal

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, a research company focused on developing around the world commercial transportation systems using the Hyperloop concept, is going public through a SPAC merger with Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II. As a result of the merger, Hyperloop Transportation Technologies will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $600 million. The transaction, announced Nov. 22, is expected to close in the first half of 2023. Los Angeles-based Hyperloop Transportation is represented by Paul Hastings. Forest Road is advised by Kirkland & Ellis.

Transportation & Logistics

November 23, 2022, 8:34 AM