Corporate Deal

Blackstone Group has agreed to purchase SEVES Group S.à r.l, the parent company of SEDIVER Group, a provider of specialised electrical insulator solutions for the high-voltage transmission grid, from Triton Partners. The transaction, announced June 6, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Blackstone is advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team that includes partners Geoffrey Bailhache and Paul Foote. Counsel information for Luxembourg-based SEVES was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

June 07, 2024, 12:18 PM

