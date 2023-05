Corporate Deal

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. has agreed to acquire a 30 percent undivided stake in the Forge Assets in the Delaware Basin for $162.0 million. Minnetonka, Minnesota-based Northern Oil was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Forge Assets, which is based in Basin, Delaware, was represented by O'Melveny & Myers.

Energy

May 16, 2023, 12:36 PM

nature of claim: /