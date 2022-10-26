Corporate Deal

Quality Gold Inc., a jewelry distributor, together with certain of its affiliates and subsidiaries, is going public through a SPAC merger with Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, Quality Gold Holdings Inc. will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $989 million. The transaction, announced Oct. 21, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Fairfield, Ohio-based Quality Gold is advised by Frost Brown Todd. Tastemaker Acquisition, which is based in New York, is represented by Ellenoff Grossman & Schole and a DLA Piper team led by partner Sidney Burke. Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo are counseling Stifel Financial Corp., acting as the financial adviser to Tastemaker Acquisition.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 26, 2022, 10:25 AM