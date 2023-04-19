Corporate Deal

Global Healthcare Exchange has agreed to acquire supply chain and data enablement technology company Prodigo Solutions Inc. in a deal guided by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton and Bass, Berry & Sims. Financial terms were not disclosed. Louisville, Colorado-based Global Healthcare was advised by a Cleary Gottlieb team that includes partners Paul Shim and Paul Imperatore. Prodigo Solutions, which is based in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, was represented by a Bass Berry team.

