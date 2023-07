Corporate Deal

Rise Oil & Gas Inc. filed a registration statement with the SEC on June 30 for an initial public offering. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Austin, Texas-based company is advised by McDonald Carano LLP and Baker Botts. The team includes Baker Botts partner Doug Getten. The underwriters, led by ThinkEquity LLC, are represented by Haynes and Boone partners Bruce Newsome and Rick Werner.

Energy

July 04, 2023, 6:57 AM

