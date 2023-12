Corporate Deal

Jones Day has guided Germany-based PBG Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH in connection with the sale of Hallgarten & Novum Wines to Coterie Holdings UK Ltd. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Jones Day team included partner Alexander Ballmann. Counsel information for Coterie Holdings was not immediately available.

December 27, 2023, 10:16 AM

