Corporate Deal

Paul Hastings has advised Barclays in connection with the underwriting of a debt offering valued at an aggregate $1.5 billion. The issuance was announced Aug. 29 by Ontario, California-based Prime Healthcare Services. The Paul Hastings team was led by the firm's global finance co-chair John Cobb and partners Max Kirchner and Kristopher Villarreal. The notes come due 2029.

Banking & Financial Services

August 30, 2024, 8:28 AM