The private equity business at Goldman Sachs Alternatives has agreed to acquire a majority interest in Crystal group, a wealth management services and product provider, in a deal guided by Sullivan & Cromwell. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Goldman Sachs was advised by a Sullivan & Cromwell team including partner Juan Rodriguez. Counsel information for Crystal group, which is based in Paris, was not immediately available.

May 09, 2024, 11:45 AM

