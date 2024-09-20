Corporate Deal

Sidley Austin has guided Knowles Corp. in connection with its agreement to sell its consumer MEMS Microphones business unit to Syntiant Corp., a technology company providing artificial intelligence-focused voice and sensor applications, for $150 million. The transaction, announced Sept. 19, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024. Irvine, California-based Syntiant was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Nima Movahedi and Benjamin Potter.

