Corporate Deal

EQT Private Equity announced that EQT X and EQT Future have agreed to acquire a majority stake in AMCS, a cloud-based waste management software platform. Insight Partners, Clearlake Capital, Highland Europe and Ireland Strategic Investment will still maintain a minority stake in the company. The transaction, announced Aug. 14, is expected to close before the first quarter of 2025. Financial terms were not disclosed. Stockholm-based EQT was advised by a Clifford Chance team led by the firm's London head of private equity Spencer Baylin. Insight Venture, which is based in New York, was represented by Willkie Farr & Gallagher. The Willkie Farr team was led by partners Morgan Elwyn and Philip Coletto.

Investment Firms

August 15, 2024, 11:17 AM