Corporate Deal

Elite Restaurant Group announced that it has acquired MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings in a deal guided by Latham & Watkins. Financial terms were not disclosed. Bellevue, Washington-based MOD was represented by a Latham & Watkins team led by partner David Zaheer. Counsel information for Elite Restaurant Group was not immediately available.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 12, 2024, 4:53 PM