Corporate Deal

Emerson Electric has agreed to sell its remaining interests in the Copeland joint venture for a transaction value of approximately $3.5 billion. Private equity funds managed by Blackstone will purchase Emerson's 40% common equity ownership in the joint venture, while Copeland will repurchase the seller's note. Emerson was represented by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team that included partner Marc Williams. Blackstone and Copeland were represented by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team led by partners William Allen and Elizabeth Cooper.

Banking & Financial Services

June 10, 2024, 10:35 AM

