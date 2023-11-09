Corporate Deal

Goldman Sachs Asset Management has agreed to acquire DOXA Insurance Holdings in a deal guided by Sullivan & Cromwell; Barrett McNagny LLP and Choate Hall & Stewart. The transaction, announced Nov. 7, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Goldman Sachs was advised by a Sullivan & Cromwell team including partners Mehdi Ansari, Jeannette Bander, C. Gerlach and Isaac Wheeler. DOXA Insurance, which is based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, was represented by a Barrett McNagny and Choate Hall.

Insurance

November 09, 2023, 11:31 AM

