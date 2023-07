Corporate Deal

Peer Street Inc. and its affiliated companies have voluntarily initiated Chapter 11 proceedings in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. Peer Street, which is based in Dayton, Kentucky, was advised by Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor and Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel.

Banking & Financial Services

July 03, 2023, 11:20 AM

