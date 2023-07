Corporate Deal

Fiserv has sold its Frontier Reconciliation and Accurate Reconciliation platform to cloud-based accounting software developer Trintech. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Trintech was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners Amanda C. Border, Andrew Idrizovic and Jeff Seroogy. Counsel information for Fiserv, which is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin, was not immediately available.

Fintech

July 27, 2023, 9:33 AM

