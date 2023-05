Corporate Deal

LCNB Corp., the holding company for LCNB National Bank, has agreed to acquire Cincinnati Bancorp Inc. in a deal guided by Dinsmore & Shohl and Luse Gorman PC. The transaction, announced May 18, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Lebanon, Ohio-based LCNB was advised by Dinsmore & Shohl. Cincinnati Bancorp, which is based in Cincinnati, was represented by a Luse Gorman team.

Banking & Financial Services

May 19, 2023

