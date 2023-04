Corporate Deal

True Green Capital Management has placed an investment in Faradae SAS to support the company's growth in the French distributed solar market. The transaction was announced April 25. Financial terms were not disclosed. Westport, Connecticut-based True Green Capital was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner David Swinburne. Faradae, which is based in Lyon, France, was represented by Edwards & Praly.

