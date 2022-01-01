Corporate Deal

Harmoni Towers, a portfolio company of alternative asset manager Palistar Capital LP, announced that it has agreed to acquire Parallel Infrastructure, a telecommunications designer and operator, from funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management. The transaction, announced Aug. 30, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022. Financial terms were not disclosed. Little Rock, Arkansas-based Harmoni Towers is advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners Roald Nashi, Stephen Noh and John Pitts. Parallel Infrastructure, which is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is represented by Weil, Gotshal & Manges.