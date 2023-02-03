Corporate Deal

BlackRock Alternatives, through its long term private capital strategy, has acquired a majority interest in Alacrity Solutions Group, an insurance claim management provider and portfolio company of Kohlberg & Co. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based BlackRock was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team led by partner Christopher May. Alacrity, which is based in Fishers, Indiana, was represented by Ropes & Gray. The Ropes & Gray team was led by private equity partner Andrew Silver.

Insurance

February 03, 2023, 8:50 AM