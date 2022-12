Corporate Deal

Private equity investment firm Amulet Capital Partners LP announced that it has acquired vascular care treatment services provider United Vein & Vascular Centers. Financial terms were not disclosed. Greenwich, Connecticut-based Amulet Capital was advised by a McDermott Will & Emery team led by partner Kristian A. Werling and Joshua Samis. Counsel information for United Vein, which is based in Tampa, Florida, was not immediately available.

Health Care

December 01, 2022, 10:23 AM