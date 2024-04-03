Corporate Deal

KKR & Co. announced that it has acquired a controlling stake in SunFireMatrix, a software and technology services platform focused on serving the insurance distribution and health plan markets. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based KKR was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Neil Vohra, Andrew Arons, Jen Perkins and Adarsh Varghese. Counsel information for SunFireMatrix, which is based in Clifton, New Jersey, was not immediately available.

April 03, 2024, 10:49 AM

