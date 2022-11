Corporate Deal

Conning & Co. has agreed to acquire a majority stake in investment firm Pearlmark Real Estate LLC in a deal guided by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius and Drane & Freyer Ltd. The transaction, announced Nov. 10, is expected to close by early 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Hartford, Connecticut-based Conning & Co. is advised by Morgan Lewis. Pearlmark, which is based in Chicago, is represented by a Drane & Freyer Ltd. team.

Investment Firms

November 14, 2022, 8:25 AM