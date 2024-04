Corporate Deal

Societe Generale has agreed to sell its equipment financing business to Groupe BPCE for 1.1 billion euros ($1.17 billion). The transaction, announced April 11, is expected to close by the first quarter of 2025. Paris-based Societe Generale was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Alexandre de Verdun. Counsel information Groupe BPCE, which is based in France, was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

April 16, 2024, 10:32 AM

