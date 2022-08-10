Corporate Deal

Media Rights Capital (MRC), developer and producer of television series 'House of Cards' and 'Ozark,' and holding company Eldridge Industries announced the completion and separation of combined media assets. Both companies will retain control of their existing operations. Beverly Hills, California-based MRC was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Damon Fisher, Luke Guerra and Dov Kogen. Counsel information for Eldridge, which is based in Greenwich, Connecticut, was not immediately available.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 10, 2022, 9:35 AM