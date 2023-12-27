Corporate Deal

GlaxoSmithKline and Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. announced an aggregate $1.71 billion exclusive licensing agreement on Wednesday granting GSK with exclusive worldwide rights to progress clinical development and commercialization of HS-20093, a B7-H3 targeted antibody-drug conjugate. London-based GSK was represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell partners David Bauer, William Curran and Jesse Solomon. Counsel information for Hansoh Pharmaceutical, which is based in Shanghai, was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 27, 2023, 9:52 AM

