Advent International, together with existing shareholders Novacap Management, CDPQ and Philip Fayer have agreed to acquire Nuvei Corp., valuing the global payments processor at an enterprise value of approximately $6.3 billion. The transaction, announced April 1, is expected to close in late 2024. Boston-based Advent was advised by Kirkland & Ellis and Blake, Cassels & Graydon. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by partners Willard Boothby, Frances Dales, Conor O’Muiri and Jay Ptashek. Nuvei, which is based in Montreal, was represented by Stikeman Elliott and a Davis Polk & Wardwell team. The Davis Polk corporate team included partner Evan Rosen. Fasken Martineau DuMoulin and Willkie Farr & Gallagher guided Novacap. Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt counseled Philip Fayer. Norton Rose Fulbright and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison acted as legal counsel to the special committee of Nuvei.
Investment Firms
April 02, 2024, 10:00 AM