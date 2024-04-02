Corporate Deal

Advent International, together with existing shareholders Novacap Management, CDPQ and Philip Fayer have agreed to acquire Nuvei Corp., valuing the global payments processor at an enterprise value of approximately $6.3 billion. The transaction, announced April 1, is expected to close in late 2024. Boston-based Advent was advised by Kirkland & Ellis and Blake, Cassels & Graydon. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by partners Willard Boothby, Frances Dales, Conor O’Muiri and Jay Ptashek. Nuvei, which is based in Montreal, was represented by Stikeman Elliott and a Davis Polk & Wardwell team. The Davis Polk corporate team included partner Evan Rosen. Fasken Martineau DuMoulin and Willkie Farr & Gallagher guided Novacap. Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt counseled Philip Fayer. Norton Rose Fulbright and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison acted as legal counsel to the special committee of Nuvei.

April 02, 2024

