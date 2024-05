Corporate Deal

Exabeam and security intelligence company LogRhythm have announced plans to merge in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis and Goodwin Procter. The transaction, announced May 15, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. Foster City, California-based Exabeam was counseled by Goodwin Procter. LogRhythm, which is based in Broomfield, Missouri, was counseled by Kirkland & Ellis.

May 16, 2024, 11:22 AM

