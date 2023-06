Corporate Deal

Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson counseled the Olayan Group in connection with its leasing agreement with Clayton Dubilier & Rice to move the private investment advisory firm’s headquarters to Olayan’s 550 Madison Avenue building in New York. The Fried Frank team was led by partners Robert J. Sorin and Valerie Kelly. Counsel information for Clayton Dubilier was not immediately available.

Real Estate

June 21, 2023, 10:48 AM

nature of claim: /