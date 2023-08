Corporate Deal

Private equity firm PAI Partners has agreed to acquire pet food manufacturer Alphia from J.H. Whitney Capital Partners. Financial terms of the transaction, which was announced announced Aug. 24, were not disclosed. New Canaan, Connecticut-based J.H. Whitney and Denver-based Alphia were represented by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partners Saee Muzumdar and Christopher Lang. Paris-based PAI was advised by Weil, Gotshal & Manges.

August 25, 2023, 2:54 PM

