Duke Energy has agreed to sell its commercial distributed generation business to an affiliate of ArcLight Capital Partners for $364 million. The transaction, announced July 5, is expected to close by the end of 2023. Duke Energy, which is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, was represented by Mayer Brown. Boston-based ArcLight was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team that was led by corporate partners Kristin Mendoza, Qasim Rasool, Ahmed Sidik, and Austin Uhm.

July 06, 2023, 11:36 AM

