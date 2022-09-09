Corporate Deal

Kobalt Music Group has agreed to receive a growth investment from Francisco Partners, MUSIC and Dundee Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Francisco-based Francisco Partners is advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Aprajita Dhundia, David Higgins, Annette Baillie, Keir MacLennan, Christopher Burwell and Sean Z. Kramer. Sullivan & Cromwell is representing MUSIC. The S&C team includes partners Matthew B. Goodman and Nader A. Mousavi. Counsel information for Kobalt Music, based in New York, was not immediately available.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 09, 2022, 11:06 AM