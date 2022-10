Corporate Deal

Residential real estate software developer Sierra Interactive announced that it has agreed to join ASG, a portfolio company of Alpine Investors, on Thursday in a deal guided by Dentons and Willkie Farr & Gallagher. Louisville, Kentucky-based Sierra Interactive is counseled by Dentons. ASG, based in Walnut Creek, California, is advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partner Patrick Sandor.

Technology

October 19, 2022, 8:50 AM