Latham & Watkins has advised the financing sources in connection with Enovis Corp.'s acquisition of Italy-based orthopedic implant developer LimaCorporate SpA. The acquisition has an enterprise value of approximately 800 million euros ($844 million). The Latham & Watkins banking team was led by partners Zulf Bokhari and Jesse Sheff.

September 28, 2023, 10:40 AM

