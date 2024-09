Corporate Deal

Corporacion Andina de Fomento, a multilateral financial institution, was counseled by Latham & Watkins in a debt offering valued at $1 billion. The Latham & Watkins team was led by partners Roderick Branch, Paul Dudek and John Slater. Clifford Chance advised underwriters BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley. The Clifford Chance team included partner Jonathan Zonis.

Banking & Financial Services

September 18, 2024, 8:09 AM