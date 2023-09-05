Corporate Deal

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Goodmans LLP have counseled AP IX Alpha Holdings (Lux) Sarl in connection with an arrangement agreement to acquire all of the common shares of ABC Technologies Holdings Inc. not already owned by Alpha Holdings and other purchasers including, OCM Luxembourg OPPS XI, Oaktree funds and OCM Luxembourg OPPS XB. The Paul Weiss team included partners Brian Scrivani and Taurie M. Zeitzer. Toronto-based automotive engineering technical plastics manufacturer ABC Technologies was represented by a Blake, Cassels & Graydon team. Stikeman Elliott acted as legal counsel to Oaktree. Wildeboer Dellelce LLP represented the special committee.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 05, 2023, 12:20 PM

