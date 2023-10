Corporate Deal

Instant bank payments provider Brite Payments has secured $60 million in a funding round led by Dawn Capital with participation from Headline Management GmbH and existing investor Incore Invest AB. London-based Dawn Capital was advised by a White & Case team led by partner Henrik Wireklint. Counsel information for Brite Payments, which is based in Stockholm, was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

October 10, 2023, 8:40 AM

nature of claim: /