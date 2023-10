Corporate Deal

Shimmick Corp., a water and critical infrastructure provider, filed with the SEC on Oct. 4 for an initial public offering. The Irvine, California-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by King & Spalding partners Zachary Davis and Alan Noskow. The underwriters, led by Roth Capital Partners, are represented by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough partners Mike Bradshaw, Peter Strand and Jonathan Talcott.

Construction & Engineering

October 06, 2023, 10:28 AM

