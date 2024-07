Corporate Deal

GHO Capital Partners has agreed to sell a stake in FairJourney Biologics, a biotechnology company focused on antibody discovery and development, to Partners Group. Financial terms were not disclosed. Baar, Switzerland-based Partners Group was advised by Ropes & Gray led by partners John Newton and Victoria McGrath. Counsel information for London-based GHO Capital and FairJourney were not immediately available.

Investment Firms

July 01, 2024, 12:47 PM