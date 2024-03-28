Corporate Deal

Quisitive Technology Solutions has agreed to sell its BankCard USA Merchant Services business unit to BUSA Acquisition Co. for $40 million in a deal guided by a bevy of law firms. Concurrently, BUSA has entered into a loan and security agreement with WhiteHorse Capital Management, acting as the lead arranger, administrative agent and collateral agent in connection with the loan. Canada-based Quisitive was represented by Bass, Berry & Sims and Cassels Brock & Blackwell. BUSA, which is based in Las Vegas, was advised by Stikeman Elliott and Shearman & Sterling. McDermott Will & Emery acted as legal counsel to the lenders.

March 28, 2024, 12:43 PM

