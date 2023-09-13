Corporate Deal

Thoma Bravo portfolio company, J.D. Power, has agreed to acquire Autovista Group, an automotive data and analytics provider, in a deal guided by a bevy of law firms. The transaction, announced Sept. 12, is expected to close by the end of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Troy, Michigan-based J.D. Power was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Vincent Bergin, David Higgins, Francesca Storey-Harris and Dan Hoppe. Autovista Group, which is based in London, was advised by Macfarlanes; Cravath, Swaine & Moore; and Mishcon de Reya.

September 13, 2023

