Corporate Deal

General Atlantic has placed a strategic growth investment in Plusgrade, an ancillary revenue producer focused on providing products for the global travel industry. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based General Atlantic was advised by Goodmans LLP and a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team including partners Matthew Abbott, Neil Goldman and Samuel Welt. Plusgrade, which is based in Canada, was represented by Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg.

Investment Firms

March 05, 2024, 10:53 AM

