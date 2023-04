Corporate Deal

TotalEnergies has agreed to sell its Canadian operations to Suncor Energy for $5.5 billion, with the potential for additional payments of up to an aggregate maximum of $600 million. Calgary, Canada-based Suncor was advised by Blake, Cassels & Graydon and a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team that included partners Andrew C. Finch and Adam M. Givertz. Counsel information was not immediately available for France-based TotalEnergies.

