Corporate Deal

BTG Pactual Strategic Capital announced that it has completed its $165 million strategic investment in PSN Group LLC, an ambulatory surgical center and hospital provider. New York-based BTG Pactual is advised by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and McDermott Will & Emery. The Gibson Dunn team was led by partner John Gaffney. PSN Group, which is based in Plano, Texas, was represented by a Sheppard Mullin team.

Health Care

August 24, 2022, 8:05 AM