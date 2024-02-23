Corporate Deal

cunova GmbH, a copper alloy products producer, is going public via SPAC merger with SDCL EDGE Acquisition Corp. and will concurrently acquire KME Group’s aerospace specialty metals business. As a result of the merger, cunova will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $736 million. The transaction, announced Feb. 20, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024. Osnabruck, Germany-based cunova was represented by a Latham & Watkins team including partners Heiko Gotsche, David Stewart and Ingo Strauss. The blank check company was advised by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom partners John Adebiyi, James Anderson, Lorenzo Corte and Johannes Frey. Morgan, Lewis & Bockius served as counsel to KME. Davis Polk & Wardwell represented Rothschild & Co., which acted as financial adviser to SDCL.

February 23, 2024, 11:30 AM

