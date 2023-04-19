Corporate Deal

GlaxoSmithKline has agreed to acquire BELLUS Health Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for refractory chronic cough, for an equity vale of approximately $2 billion. The transaction, announced April 18, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023 or earlier. London-based GlaxoSmithKline was advised by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Stikeman Elliott. BELLUS, which is based in Laval, Canada, was represented by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg. The Skadden Arps team included partners Faiz Ahmad and Graham Robinson.

